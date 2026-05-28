Discover the players with the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to teenage phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 2026 run, see the full list.
Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 680 runs in only his second IPL season, and with that, has also topped the list for most runs scored by an uncapped batter in an edition. Vaibhav will have at least one more game at hand (two maximum), should RR qualify for the IPL 2026 final.
Vaibhav’s opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, earlier led this tally, with 625 runs in the 2023 edition as an uncapped opener. A season after RR made the IPL final, Jaiswal’s exploits put him in the mainstream, as the selectors handed him an India cap across formats soon after.
In the inaugural edition, the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) opener Shaun Marsh ended up with the most runs in a season, smashing 616 runs for his team. Punjab reached the semis but failed to get past CSK, who played RR in the final.
Another Rajasthan Royals player, this time their current captain, Riyan Parag, also made the list. A season after Jaiswal broke most batting records, Parag peaked in the 2024 edition, smashing a whopping 573 runs. He later went on to make his India debut.
The fifth name on this list is Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a brilliant 549 runs in the 2025 edition. His exploits at the top helped Punjab reach the final, only to lose to the RCB.