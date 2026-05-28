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Most Runs by an Uncapped Batter in an IPL Season

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 28, 2026, 19:23 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 19:23 IST

Discover the players with the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to teenage phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 2026 run, see the full list.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 680 Runs* in 2026
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(Photograph: Others)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 680 Runs* in 2026

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 680 runs in only his second IPL season, and with that, has also topped the list for most runs scored by an uncapped batter in an edition. Vaibhav will have at least one more game at hand (two maximum), should RR qualify for the IPL 2026 final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 625 Runs in 2023
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(Photograph: Others)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 625 Runs in 2023

Vaibhav’s opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, earlier led this tally, with 625 runs in the 2023 edition as an uncapped opener. A season after RR made the IPL final, Jaiswal’s exploits put him in the mainstream, as the selectors handed him an India cap across formats soon after.

Shaun Marsh (KXIP) – 616 Runs in 2008
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Shaun Marsh (KXIP) – 616 Runs in 2008

In the inaugural edition, the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) opener Shaun Marsh ended up with the most runs in a season, smashing 616 runs for his team. Punjab reached the semis but failed to get past CSK, who played RR in the final.

Riyan Parag (RR) – 573 Runs in 2024
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(Photograph: Others)

Riyan Parag (RR) – 573 Runs in 2024

Another Rajasthan Royals player, this time their current captain, Riyan Parag, also made the list. A season after Jaiswal broke most batting records, Parag peaked in the 2024 edition, smashing a whopping 573 runs. He later went on to make his India debut.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) – 549 Runs in 2025
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(Photograph: Others)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) – 549 Runs in 2025

The fifth name on this list is Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a brilliant 549 runs in the 2025 edition. His exploits at the top helped Punjab reach the final, only to lose to the RCB.

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