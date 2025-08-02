Most overseas Test wins by Indian captains – Kohli leads list

Winning overseas is not easy, but these Indian skippers have done it more than once. Now, let’s glance at the Indian captains with the most overseas Test wins.
Virat Kohli led India to a record 16 overseas Test wins, scoring 1,254 runs with three centuries and seven fifties. Notably, Kohli is the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.
Sourav Ganguly, who transformed India into a fearless and aggressive side, guided India to 11 overseas wins, amassing 800 runs with two centuries and six fifties.
MS Dhoni’s calm leadership brought six overseas Test wins between 2009 and 2014, scoring 243 runs with one fifty. Interestingly, MS Dhoni has not reached the three-figure mark in whites while playing abroad.
Fondly known as ‘The Wall, ’ Rahul Dravid led India to five overseas Test wins, scoring 365 runs with one century and two fifties. In 2006, under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, India secured their first Test series win in the West Indies after a long wait of 35 years.
Bishan Singh Bedi led India to three overseas Test wins, though he scored just 15 runs in those victorious matches. Bedi debuted under Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi against the West Indies in 1996 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.