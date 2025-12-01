/From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here are 5 Indian batters with most ODI sixes

Cricket has had countless monstrous hitters, and plenty have hit massive sixes. Here's the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in One-Day Cricket.
Former Indian captain and batting mainstay, Rohit Sharma, tops the list for most ODI sixes by an Indian. With 352 maximums (and counting) to his name, Rohit also leads the all-time list for most sixes in One-Dayers. He surpassed Shahid Afridi’s tally (351) during the Ranchi ODI against South Africa.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the player with the most ODI runs, is second on this list. Known for his cover and straight drives, Sachin smoked 195 sixes in his decorated ODI career.
Sachin’s opening partner and another former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, follows him in the third place. The stylish left-hander dominated bowlers across all categories during his time, hitting 190 sixes in the 50-over format.
The second active batter on this list is Virat Kohli, the player with the most One-Day hundreds (52 and counting). Though known for his running between the wickets and famous flick shot off the pads, Kohli has whacked 159 sixes so far, with plenty more to be added to his tally.
The last name on this list was dynamite in himself, perhaps the country’s biggest match-winner, Yuvraj Singh. Famous for hitting six sixes in an over in a T20I game, Yuvraj had hammered 155 sixes in his ODI career.