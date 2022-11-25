Most iconic hairstyles of famous footballer players

Nov 25, 2022

Footballers' haircuts are always in trend. Why? Because football players' haircuts are some of the best short, medium, and long men's hairstyles. The world's international footballers are not just known for their athletic skills but also for their bold and fashion-forward style. From David Beckham originally starting the hairstyle trends among the fans and becoming a style icon, other footballers too have influenced the fashion of their times. Men all over the world have taken these footballers' photos to their barbers. Here are some of those trend-setting stylish football players' hairstyles:

David Beckham's famous quiff

Becks has tried on every hairstyle imaginable, from a buzz cut to a bro flow, but his favourite is the fade with a quiff. The cut complements his English gent-with-an-edge style perfectly.

Ronaldo's clean look

Cristiano Ronaldo's hairstyles are completely perfect. The footballer's hair is parted and has a high skin fade on the sides. The hairline is fresh with a sweet shape up, and the hard part comb over is styled with a strong pomade for a clean finish.

Mbappé's buzz cut

Kylian Mbappé sports the popular buzz cut. The electric clippers used to create the super short finish give the cut its name. While buzz cuts can be the same length all over, pairing it with a high fade like Mbappé is a subtle and stylish option.

Messi's messy hairstyles

Messi has tried and rocked every hairstyle-quiff, fringe, mullet, short. But his most memorable haistyle was with his full beard and dyed top. His dyed appearance boasts platinum blonde tips with the hair’s natural color showing underneath, making it one of Messi’s most popular hairstyles.

Neymar's drop fade cut

Simple and easy to create, the drop fade still maintains some of the flair that Neymar displays in his other cuts. It also works well with his naturally curly afro-textured hair.

Zlatan's hippie look

The man bun has outgrown its reputation as a "hipster hairstyle." Today, it's a versatile, fresh, and practical look worn by men all over the world. During games, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's classic man bun keeps his mid-length locks out of his face. At the same time, it makes him appear sophisticated and well-dressed.

