/Most followed BTS member on Instagram in 2025- Who tops the list?

The iconic South Korean BTS band goes beyond just music. The K-pop band has become a global phenomenon of fandom, influence and fashion. All members of K-pop boyband BTS continue to reign Instagram. Thier highly anticipated album is scheduled to be released next year. Lets dive deep into the accounts of these K-pop artists to find out who tops the list and who made a comeback.
V aka Kim Taehyung holds the crown as the most followed BTS artist on Instagram as of mid-July. He is loved for his solo songs such as Winter Bear, Love Me Again and charismatic stage presence. According to HypeAuditor, V is the only Asian celebrity to surpass most influential Instagrammers like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift and ranks 3rd globally.
Jimin is the second most popular BTS member followed on Instagram. He is known for his emotional vocals and contemporary dance skills. HIs solo album FACE even chartered on Billboard gaining international recognition. Jimin and V are often called as ‘soulmates’ of BTS for their close friendship.
J- Hope is a dancer and rapper in the BTS group. His solo album Jack in the Box received accolades showing his versatility. J- Hope frequently posts dance videos and fashion content to make his Instagram more engaging.
BTS's oldest member, Jin is attracts fans for his wit, humor and worldwide handsomeness. His emotional ballads like Epiphany and The Astronaut received wide recognition. Jin is the first BTS member to complete military service and returned back to the band.
Suga is a talented rapper and producer in the BTS army. He is known for his introspective lyrics and stripped back production style. Suga also releases his solo music as August D and hosted his talk show Suchwita until Feb 26, 2024.
RM aka Kim Namjoon is the leader of BTS and popular for his intellect and personality. His solo album Indigo was critically acclaimed. RM returned as Global Ambassador of Samsung Art TV after completing the military service.
The youngest BTS member is back on Instagram with his personal account as mnijungkook. Jungkook, also titled as Golden Maknae, is one of the most influential GenZ BTS member in the world. His solo album GOLDEN featuring Seven and Standing Next to You received global recognition.