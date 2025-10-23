/Most ducks for India in international cricket; top 5 include 2 active players

The only list the batters hate to look at includes perhaps the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time. Check out the Indian players with the most ducks to their names in international cricket.
The former Indian speedster, Zaheer Khan, tops the list of Indian players with the most ducks to their name in international cricket. In 309 matches across three formats, Zaheer got out on zero a record 43 times.
Perhaps the best Indian batter since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, shockingly also made it to the list. The batting veteran, who has close to 28000 international runs and 82 hundreds across all formats, has been dismissed on a duck on 40 occasions and counting. The latest instance was during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide.
Kohli’s former Delhi and India teammate, pacer Ishant Sharma, is third on this list with as many zeroes to his name in international cricket. The tailender, who had a reputation for having a better defensive shot than his contemporaries, got out on duck 40 times in his cricket career.
A two-time World Cup winner with India, spinner Harbhajan Singh, is fourth on this list. In his decorated career spanning nearly two decades, which also includes two Test tons, Harbhajan registered ducks 37 times playing for India across formats.
Ace Indian quick and only the second active player on this list, Jasprit Bumrah, sits in the fifth position with 35 international ducks to his name and counting. The right-arm seamer, who is known to break the opposition’s back with his lethal Yorkers, is also not the best player to contribute with that bat.