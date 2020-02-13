Most amazing landscapes in Google Earth viewed from space

Get WION News app for latest news
Google has just shared images of some of the Earth's most striking landscapes from space. It has released its largest update to Google Earth View collection.
Let's have a look at the most gorgeous landscapes around the world.
This picture shows the northern borders province in Saudi Arabia which is the least populated region in Saudi Arabia.
(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)
(Photograph:Others)
This image shows Calawla in Somalia which is the capital of Alula district. This district is in the northeastern Bari region of Somalia.
This image shows Le Grau Du Roi in France which is a resort on the French Mediterranean coast.
This image shows the Line Islands in Kiribati which are a chain of atolls and coral islands.
This image shows Riyadh the capital of Saudi Arabia. It is also the largest city on the Arabian Peninsula.
This photo shows Bletchingley which is a village in Surrey, England.
This photo shows East Arnhem Regional Council which is a local government area of the Northern Territory, Australia.
This picture shows the Antarctica which is Earth's southernmost continent. It contains the geographic South Pole and is situated in the Antarctic region of the Southern Hemisphere.