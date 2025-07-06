/Most aggregate runs by a batter in a Test match – Shubman Gill enters elite list

Here is a look at batters with the most aggregate runs in a Test match featuring Shubman Gill who smashed 430 runs in the ongoing Edgbaston Test. He now enters the elite list alongside the likes of Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Taylor and Brian Lara.
Graham Gooch delivered one of the most iconic performances in Test cricket history during the first Test between England and India at Lord’s in July 1990. Over the course of the match, Gooch amassed an astonishing 456 runs scoring 333 runs in the first innings followed by another 123 in the second.
Indian captain Shubman Gill scored 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test in July 2025 as he wrote his name in the record books. He followed his 269-run knock in the first innings with another brilliant innings of 161, thereby entering the elite list of batters.
In October 1998, Australian captain Mark Taylor produced a monumental performance against Pakistan in the second Test at Peshawar. Taylor scored an unbeaten 334 runs in Australia's only innings, which equaled Sir Donald Bradman's highest Test score. He would add another 92 runs in the second innings taking his aggregate match score to 426 runs.
In one of the finest batting performances in Test cricket history, Kumar Sangakkara scored a monumental 424 runs against Bangladesh in 2014. He scored 319 in the first innings which was followed by another brilliant ton in the second innings amassing 105 runs.
On 12 April 2004, Brian Lara created history by scoring an unbeaten 400 runs against England at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's, Antigua. This iconic innings came during the 4th Test of England’s tour of the West Indies and etched Lara’s name permanently into the record books. Unlike other batters on the list, Lara’s all 400 runs came in a single innings.