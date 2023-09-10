In Pics | Morocco shaken by deadliest-ever earthquake
Source:AFP
The deadliest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco has already caused more than 1300 deaths and authorities fear that the death toll is likely to be much higher. The 6.8 magnitude quake struck late on Friday (September 8). The epicentre of the earthquake was in the mountainous area 72 kilometres in the southwest of tourist hub Marrakesh.
A devastating tragedy
The earthquake has destroyed homes and killed people even in city like Marrakesh.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rescue on but many feared trapped
Rescuers are racing against time in many parts of the country. The death toll has already crossed 1300 and it is feared that many more are trapped under rubble across cities and villages.
(Photograph:AFP)
Picking up pieces
The quake has reduced what were once peaceful homes to pile of debris.
(Photograph:AFP)
No roof over head
Apart from having to mourn deaths of loved ones, people have also been forced to spend nights in the open as they are now homeless.
(Photograph:AFP)
Horrific videos
Social media is full of videos that show the actual moments when the earthquake struck. This image has been taken from one such videos and shows people running scared for their lives.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A long time before normalcy
The current situation suggests that even with full efforts from the authorities, there will be some time before the situation returns to normal.