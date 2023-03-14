More than half the world's top 100 most polluted cities are in India; check if your city made the list

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

The latest pollution ranking by Swiss firm IQAir for year 2022 shows that India remains one of the top 10 most polluted nations globally. The data taken from 131 countries show that of the 7,300 surveyed cities, 65 of the top 100 most polluted cities are in India. Following is a list of India's 10 most polluted cities. Scroll to see if your city made it onto the list.

Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

PM2.5 - 92.7 μg/m³ The city overall is the second most polluted in the Central and South Asia region. Its PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5) levels were around 18.5 times higher than what is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per WHO guidelines, annual average concentrations should not exceed 5 µg/m3.

(Photograph: Others )

Delhi, India

PM2.5: 92.6 μg/m³ The city overall is the third most polluted in the Central and South Asia region. A little less than Bhiwadi, but even Delhi's PM2.5 levels were around 18.5 times higher than what is recommended by the WHO.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Darbhanga, Bihar

PM2.5 - 90.3 μg/m³ The city overall is the fifth most polluted in the Central and South Asia region. Its PM2.5 levels were around 18 times higher than WHO recommendations. Roughly 60 per cent of Indian cities included in this report experienced annual PM2.5 levels at least seven times higher than the international health agency's recommendations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Asopur, Bihar

PM2.5 - 90.2 μg/m³ The city overall is the sixth most polluted in the region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 18 times higher than WHO recommendations.

(Photograph: Others )

Patna, Bihar

PM2.5 - 88.9 μg/m³ The city overall is the seventh most polluted in the region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 17.7 times higher than WHO recommendations. 12 of the 15 most polluted cities in the Central and South Asia are in India. This region includes the following countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

PM2.5 - 88.6 μg/m³ The city overall is the eight most polluted in the region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 17.72 times higher than WHO recommendations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dharuhera, Haryana

PM2.5 - 87.8 μg/m³ The city overall is the ninth most polluted in the region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 18 times higher than WHO recommendations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chapra, Bihar

PM2.5 - 85.9 μg/m³ The city overall is the tenth most polluted in the Central and South Asia region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 17.18 times higher than recommended levels..

(Photograph: Twitter )

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

PM2.5 - 85.5 μg/m³ The city overall is the eleventh most polluted in the region. Its PM2.5 levels were also around 17.1 times higher than WHO recommendations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

PM2.5 - 83.2 μg/m³ The city that lies close to the Indian capital city of New Delhi overall stood at the 13th position in the Central and South Asian region. Its PM2.5 levels were around 16.64 times higher than WHO recommendations.

(Photograph: Twitter )