Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on March 11 that the death toll in Iran could be even higher, putting the figure at 1,825.
The conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States entered its fifteenth day on Saturday, with military operations affecting several parts of the Middle East. Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran as fighting intensified, while the conflict continued to disrupt oil supplies, shipping routes and the wider regional security situation. According to figures compiled by AFP from governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations, the war has caused thousands of deaths and injuries across multiple countries. However, the casualty figures couldn't be independently verified.
Iran has suffered the highest casualties so far. The country’s health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12, while more than 10,000 civilians were injured. Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on March 11 that the death toll could be even higher, putting the figure at 1,825. According to HRANA, the dead include 1,276 civilians, among them at least 200 children, as well as 197 military personnel and 352 individuals whose status has not yet been classified.
Lebanese authorities told AFP on Friday that at least 773 people had been killed since March 2 during clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. Among the dead are 103 children. The Lebanese army also confirmed that three of its soldiers were killed during the fighting. However, Hezbollah has not publicly released casualty figures for its fighters.
Israel has also reported fatalities from Iranian missile strikes. First responders and local authorities say 12 people have been killed inside Israel since the start of the conflict, including four minors. Separately, the Israeli military has confirmed that two soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of Israeli deaths linked to the conflict to 14.
Several Gulf countries have also recorded fatalities. Authorities and the US Central Command reported 26 deaths across the Gulf region, including 11 civilians. Kuwait confirmed six deaths, including two soldiers, two border guards and two civilians. The United Arab Emirates reported six fatalities, including four civilians and two military personnel killed in a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain each reported two civilian deaths.
Iraq has recorded at least 46 deaths since the start of the conflict, according to AFP tallies. Pro-Iran armed groups and security sources say 32 Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes blamed on the United States and Israel. Kurdish groups said five militants were killed in Iranian strikes in northern Iraq. Other incidents include the death of a French soldier in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and six US crew members killed when a refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq.
Other countries have reported injuries linked to falling missile debris. Jordan’s military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa al-Hiyari said 14 people were injured across the country due to falling fragments from Iranian missiles and drones. Syrian state media also reported eight people injured after debris from exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel landed in parts of the country.
The casualty figures illustrate how the conflict has expanded beyond its original fronts, affecting several countries across the Middle East and raising concerns about wider regional instability.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.