/Monsters of the sky: 5 most terrifying non-fighter attack warplanes

From supersonic bombers and gunships to giant cargo planes, these 5 non-fighter warplanes. Their huge weapons, psychological impact, and high-risk missions made them legends in air warfare. Curious to know, read more below.
Not all terrifying warplanes are fighter jets. Many bombers, gunships, and cargo giant planes often carry the deadliest loads of weapons. From powerful warplanes that can carry bomb loads to giant artillery, sometimes these monstrous aircraft could change battles in just few minutes and force pilots and soldiers to rethink.
The Tu-22 was the soviet union’s first supersonic bomber, which came in service in the 1960s. It can carry of up to 12,000 kg of bombs or massive cruise missiles and can fly at over 1,500 km/h.
The US Air Force’s AC-130 is more gunship than bomber. Which is equipped with a 105mm howitzer, 40mm cannon, and 25mm Gatling gun, it can precisely target ground positions for hours.
The B-52 is a classic heavy bomber, in service for over 60 years. It can carry up to 31 tonnes of bombs and missiles and was crucial from Vietnam to Iraq. During Operation Linebacker II, over 100 B-52s dropped 40 million pounds of bombs in 12 days, as per reported on a few defence websites. It shows how terrifying this plane is.
The An-225 Mriya was designed to move rockets, tanks and even other planes. While not armed for attack but, it can play a very vital wartime supply role, carrying 250-tonne loads to remote bases. Its size (640 tonnes, 88m wingspan) allows impossible operations, making it a logistical game changer in conflicts.
The Ju-87 The Stuka was not a fighter but a dive bomber feared in WWII for its siren, its is used to terrify troops before bombs dropped. It helped conquer Poland and other countries early in the war. Special tech let it attack at night and hide from radars, making it one of history’s most effective psychological weapons.