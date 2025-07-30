LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Monsters of the sky: 5 most terrifying non-fighter attack warplanes

Monsters of the sky: 5 most terrifying non-fighter attack warplanes

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 30, 2025, 18:10 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 18:10 IST

From supersonic bombers and gunships to giant cargo planes, these 5 non-fighter warplanes. Their huge weapons, psychological impact, and high-risk missions made them legends in air warfare. Curious to know, read more below.

What makes these planes so dangerous?
1 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

What makes these planes so dangerous?

Not all terrifying warplanes are fighter jets. Many bombers, gunships, and cargo giant planes often carry the deadliest loads of weapons. From powerful warplanes that can carry bomb loads to giant artillery, sometimes these monstrous aircraft could change battles in just few minutes and force pilots and soldiers to rethink.

Tupolev Tu-22 ‘blinder’
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Tupolev Tu-22 ‘blinder’

The Tu-22 was the soviet union’s first supersonic bomber, which came in service in the 1960s. It can carry of up to 12,000 kg of bombs or massive cruise missiles and can fly at over 1,500 km/h.

Lockheed AC-130 gunship
3 / 6
(Photograph: af.mil)

Lockheed AC-130 gunship

The US Air Force’s AC-130 is more gunship than bomber. Which is equipped with a 105mm howitzer, 40mm cannon, and 25mm Gatling gun, it can precisely target ground positions for hours.

Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Boeing B-52 Stratofortress

The B-52 is a classic heavy bomber, in service for over 60 years. It can carry up to 31 tonnes of bombs and missiles and was crucial from Vietnam to Iraq. During Operation Linebacker II, over 100 B-52s dropped 40 million pounds of bombs in 12 days, as per reported on a few defence websites. It shows how terrifying this plane is.

Antonov An-225 Mriya, The cargo giant
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Antonov An-225 Mriya, The cargo giant

The An-225 Mriya was designed to move rockets, tanks and even other planes. While not armed for attack but, it can play a very vital wartime supply role, carrying 250-tonne loads to remote bases. Its size (640 tonnes, 88m wingspan) allows impossible operations, making it a logistical game changer in conflicts.

Ju-87 Stuka
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Ju-87 Stuka

The Ju-87 The Stuka was not a fighter but a dive bomber feared in WWII for its siren, its is used to terrify troops before bombs dropped. It helped conquer Poland and other countries early in the war. Special tech let it attack at night and hide from radars, making it one of history’s most effective psychological weapons.

Trending Photo

7 advanced technology features of India’s Tejas Mk2 fighter jet
7

7 advanced technology features of India’s Tejas Mk2 fighter jet

Monsters of the sky: 5 most terrifying non-fighter attack warplanes
6

Monsters of the sky: 5 most terrifying non-fighter attack warplanes

What does it take to train a fighter pilot? The highs, lows, and last-minute jitters
7

What does it take to train a fighter pilot? The highs, lows, and last-minute jitters

Tsunami alert: 7 ways how Japan manages earthquake-tsunamis really well despite sitting on a volatile seismic zone
8

Tsunami alert: 7 ways how Japan manages earthquake-tsunamis really well despite sitting on a volatile seismic zone

List of prophecies by Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's Baba Vanga: A famous death, a virus and more
8

List of prophecies by Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's Baba Vanga: A famous death, a virus and more