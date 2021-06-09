Monsoon arrives in pandemic-hit Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert for Pune

The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services, which are running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services

South-west monsoon arrives in Mumbai

The south-west monsoon set in over Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, the MeT department said, as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

