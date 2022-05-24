Monkeypox simulation was conducted last year with bizarre results

In March 2021 at the Munich Security Conference , a simulation was run on reducing "high-consequence biological threat " . The exercise sought to examine gaps in national and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness.

In March 2021 at the Munich Security Conference, a simulation was run on reducing "high-consequence biological threat". The exercise sought to examine gaps in national and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness.

The exercise scenario portrayed a "global pandemic" involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months.

The exercise scenario was on the initial outbreak which was caused by a "terrorist attack" using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight.

By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.

In May 2022, the scenario looks all too real and scary.

