'Money Heist' all set to end; here's where else you can see its famous cast

Apart from the gripping storyline, it's the cast of shows that keep us hooked and leave us wanting to see more of their work. As Netflix most loved saga 'Money Heist' is coming to an end, many of us will be wondering where to watch our favourite stars once the series ends. For those, here we have curated the list of shows of which 'Money Heist' stars have been part of.

Alvaro Morte (Professor)

Our sexy yet mastermind and off course favourite professor is saying heartfelt bye to all of us, so for all the die-hard fans who will miss their Alvaro Morte, here we have listed some of his other works. Most recently, Alvaro has featured in the Amazon Prime series 'The Wheel of Time' and is been turning the magic up.

You can also watch the Netflix film 'Mirage', in the show, he plays the role of the husband of leading lady Adriana Ugarte.

