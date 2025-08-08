/When India was punished, isolated by US and still survived the impact - The Pokhran nuclear test story - Foreign affairs tales

India was not too reliant on US aid at the time of the punitive measures. The US had not imposed a total trade embargo. Despite the rhetoric from the US, these factors helped cushion the Indian economy. India had expected the sanctions and prepared for the same, having kept alive the trade with countries like Russia and China. Diplomatically, India adopted a strategy of restraint, announcing a voluntary moratorium on further testing. While still not joining the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, India expressed conditional willingness to engage with the CTBT framework. Multiple rounds of backchannel negotiations were held by US Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott and Indian Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh. The talks eventually led to a thaw, while the tests sparked nationalist sentiment and bolstered political support for the ruling BJP government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

