Published: Jun 09, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 13:23 IST
The NDA government at the Centre has completed 11 years in office
Modi government turns 11: Let's take a look at top 11 moments
Operation Sindoor
The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians.
Demonetisation
8th November 2016 is probably the most remembered demonetisation date in India. PM Modi had declared in a live TV broadcast that ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes would no longer be legal. He also announced the issuance of the new ₹500 and ₹2,000 banknotes
Inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, stands as a symbol of faith, devotion, and perseverance for Hindus. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, in a massive ceremony, which was attended by devotees and dignitaries
Inauguration of Chenab Bridge in J&K
The world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chenab Bridge stands as an extraordinary feat of engineering — the world's tallest railway bridge, soaring 359 metres above the Chenab River.
Abrogation of Article 370
On 5th August, 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The government is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and Ladakh and the all-around development of the region
Uri surgical strikes
Nearly 10 days after the Uri attack that claimed lives of 19 Indian soldiers, India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists and 'those protecting them’ and indicating a change of stand on the rules of engagement on the disputed line of control.
Balakot air strikes
On February 26, 2019, India launched a precision airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strike was in response to the Pulwama suicide bombing just 12 days earlier, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed
PM Modi launches Covid-19 vaccine drive in India
In January 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive with a speech addressing more than 3,000 centers across India where the first shots were to be given.
PM Modi's 'Make in India'
‘Make in India’ campaign launched to facilitate investment, foster innovation and build best in class manufacturing infrastructure
Citizenship Amendment Act
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by the Indian parliament in December 2019.
Self-Reliant India
In May 2020, PM Modi launched the Self-reliant India mission to promote Indian goods in the global supply chain markets