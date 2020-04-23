'Mission Dharavi': Virus battleground in India's biggest slum

Amid the outbreak, fears are growing that "Mission Dharavi" -- a term coined by officials working there -- may not prevent the virus from raging across the densely packed neighbourhood.

'Mission Dharavi'

The 125,000 slum-dwellers living under a lockdown so strict that drones monitor their moves and alert police if they attempt to leave home are at the heart of India's push to contain coronavirus.

