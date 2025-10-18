/Missing Her Private Life? 8 K-dramas showcasing fake dating trope

Romances with various reasons for arrangement, such as business, family pressure, or personal gain. Here is the list of K-dramas you shouldn't miss out on watching from the comfort of your home.
Whether a contract marriage or a pretend engagement, K-dramas have perfected the art of fake relationships. The Story of Park Marriage's Contract to Perfect Marriage Revenge. Here are a few of the K-dramas with a fake dating or contract relationship trope.
Her Private Life tells the story of Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona. One day, the museum's new director takes an interest in her after learning her secret.
The show revolves around the attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women; love means nothing, that is, until they're forced to date each other. How the duo falls in love after facing several challenges forms the main crux of the story.
The K-drama is all about Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO, and he proposes.
Something About 1% is all about Lee Jae-in, a wealthy and arrogant person, who meets Kim Da-hyun, a teacher, and hires her to be his fake fiancée to earn his inheritance. However, he slowly falls in love with her.
Perfect Marriage Revenge is all about Han Yi-ju, who gets in a fatal car accident, but later wakes up and finds herself back in the past. She vows to take revenge on her adopted family by breaking off her engagement.
Love in Contract is all about Choi Sang Eun, who is the living example of the perfect companion. It is precisely for this reason that instead of finding a husband, she has chosen to exploit her skills as a contract marriage manager.
The show revolves around a single mom, Hye-soo, who agrees to a contract marriage with Chaebol's son and to donate part of her liver to his mother in exchange for financial security for her daughter amidst her own health crisis.
The Story of Park's Marriage Contract is about Park Yeon-woo, a Joseon Confucian girl who struggles to return to Joseon after time-travelling 200 years in time to the year 2023 after being thrown into a well (murdered at the behest of her mother-in-law) by an unknown person after the death of her husband, Kang Tae-ha.