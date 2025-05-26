Missing Devil Wears Prada? 6 Similar films to watch on OTT platforms

(Photograph: Instagram )

Confessions of Shopaholic

One of the best films ever made! It follows the story of Rebecca, a compulsive shopper who works as an advice columnist for a financial magazine, preaching that she never does it for her own sake. How she nurtures her shopping addiction and gets her dream job until her past catches up to her forms the main part of the story. Helmed by P.J Hogan, the film stars Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Joan Cusack and Leslie Bibb among others. It is available to watch on Jio Hotstar.