Missing Devil Wears Prada? 6 Similar films to watch on OTT platforms

Published: May 26, 2025, 23:23 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 23:23 IST
With the blend of ambition, career aspirations, and the challenges of working in a demanding environment, here are similar films to Devil Wears Prada you can binge-watch in the comfort of your home.
6 shows similar to Devil Wears Prada
Themes navigating around the professional world, fashion industry, check out these films similar to Devil Wears Prada.
27 Dresses
The film follows Jane Nicholas, who has served as a bridesmaid 27 times but has never been a bride herself troubles her. Chaos ensues when her younger sister announces her engagement to the man she loves and a cynical journalist, who has a hidden agenda. Helmed by Anne Fletcher, the film features Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman, and Edward Burns among others. It is available to watch on Jio Hotstar.
Coco Before Chanel
Coco Before Chanel tells the story of a seamstress and singer Gabrielle Chanel who works in bar. How she earns the name Coco, her liason with a baron and affair with an Englishman leading to the world of fashion is the main part of the film. Helmed by Anne Fontaine, it stars Audrey Tautou, Alessandro Nivola, Benoit Poelvoorde and Marie Gillian among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The Intern
One of the cult classics featuring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. It tells the story of a 70-year-old retired widower, who is bored with his life and applies to be a senior intern at an online fashion retailer. Helmed by Nancy Meyers, the film also features Adam DeVine, Rene Russo, JoJo Kushner, and Zack Pearlman among others. It is available to watch on Hotstar and Netflix.
Confessions of Shopaholic
One of the best films ever made! It follows the story of Rebecca, a compulsive shopper who works as an advice columnist for a financial magazine, preaching that she never does it for her own sake. How she nurtures her shopping addiction and gets her dream job until her past catches up to her forms the main part of the story. Helmed by P.J Hogan, the film stars Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Joan Cusack and Leslie Bibb among others. It is available to watch on Jio Hotstar.
13 Going on 30
The story revolves around Jenna Rink, who wishes she could just grow up after being humiliated at her 13th birthday party, only to wake up at 30-year old fashion magazine editor. Directed by Gary Winick, the film features Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Christa B. Allen, Judy Greer and Brie Larson among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Sex and the City
It tells the story about the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and her best gal pals. Relationships, drama, fashion, and work blended perfectly in this comedy drama. Divided into two parts, it is a continuation of the series of the same name. A spin-off series titled And, Just Like That is also available to watch on OTT. The film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris North among others. It is available to watch on Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.