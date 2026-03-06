/Missiles from space killed Khamenei - What are Blue Sparrow missiles?

The space manoeuvre ensures that the missile becomes extremely difficult to intercept. The Sparrow missiles are also made in Black and Silver variants. They are inspired by the Scud missiles that the Soviet Union made in the 1950s and 60s. However, they were later termed obsolete and were no longer produced. But the technology was exported, and North Korea, Iraq and others produced different variants. Scud were infamously use din the Iran-Iraq War and the 1991 Gulf War.