Missiles seen in sky, explosions heard, buildings damaged: What unfolded in Tel Aviv moments after Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes

Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 02:50 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 02:50 IST

Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on Tel Aviv after Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities: IN PHOTOS

Iran launches retaliatory airstrikes on Tel Aviv after Israel's 'pre-emptive' strike on Iran's nuclear facilities
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iran launches retaliatory airstrikes on Tel Aviv after Israel's 'pre-emptive' strike on Iran's nuclear facilities

Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes at Israel on Friday night, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline
(Photograph:Reuters)

Missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline

As Iran fired missiles into Tel Aviv, air raid sirens sounded across Israel and missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline

Smoke billows following missile attack from Iran on Tel Aviv
(Photograph:Reuters)

Smoke billows following missile attack from Iran on Tel Aviv

The unprecedented Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian retaliation has raised concerns about another regional war

Rescue and security personnel at work following missile attack from Iran on Israel's Ramat Gan
(Photograph:Reuters)

Rescue and security personnel at work following missile attack from Iran on Israel's Ramat Gan

Major fires were reported due to the strikes in Ramat Gan and firefighting teams as well as rescue personnel reached the area

At least 40 people injured, Israeli media citing emergency services
(Photograph:Reuters)

At least 40 people injured, Israeli media citing emergency services

In the Tel Aviv area, Israel's ambulance service said five people were treated for shrapnel injuries.

Air defences activated in Tehran to intercept new Israeli attacks
(Photograph:Reuters)

Air defences activated in Tehran to intercept new Israeli attacks

Security personnel were seen in action in Tel Aviv as Iranian missile was intercepted

