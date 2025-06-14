/Missiles seen in sky, explosions heard, buildings damaged: What unfolded in Tel Aviv moments after Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes

Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on Tel Aviv after Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities: IN PHOTOS
Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes at Israel on Friday night, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
As Iran fired missiles into Tel Aviv, air raid sirens sounded across Israel and missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline
The unprecedented Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian retaliation has raised concerns about another regional war
Major fires were reported due to the strikes in Ramat Gan and firefighting teams as well as rescue personnel reached the area
In the Tel Aviv area, Israel's ambulance service said five people were treated for shrapnel injuries.
Security personnel were seen in action in Tel Aviv as Iranian missile was intercepted