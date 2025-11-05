LOGIN
Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Indian romantic web series, from Mismatched to Flames, are gaining immense popularity for their relatable love storylines. If you're interested in exploring stories and plots centred around rom-com, here is a curated list of six Hindi web shows that are definitely worth watching. 

6 romantic Hindi web series
6 romantic Hindi web series

From college romance Mismatched to the old school love story Flames, these web shows have showcased true love in the most heartwarming way. The stories have been able to ckick with the audience because of its relatability.

Mismatched
Mismatched

Where to watch: Netflix

Featuring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in the lead, this four-season romantic drama revolves around two characters named Dimple and Rishi and their love story, which starts at a summer program in college. The couple struggle with a complicated life, and deals with family pressures, friendship, and personal growth.

Permanent Roommate
Permanent Roommate

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The love-themed drama features Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh as the main characters, Tanya and Mikesh. They are in a long-distance relationship, with Mikesh living in the US and Tanya in Mumbai. The story takes a turn when Mikesh decides to propose to Tanya, leading to unexpected challenges in their relationship.

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The show's story revolves around the two wedding planners named Tara and Karan, who run a high-end wedding events agency while struggling with their personal lives and societal conflicts. Whle Tara has to deal with her husband Adil's secret affair with her best friend, Faiza, Karan has to deal with the prejudices that he faces being a gay man.

Little Things
Little Things

Where to watch: Netflix

Highly acclaimed show revolves around the story of Dhruv and Kavya, a couple living together in Mumbai. The drama explores their relationship as they navigate the challenges in their careers.

Flames
Flames

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic comedy-drama is set in the early 1990s and focuses on two teenagers, Rajat and Ishita. The series follows their journey of love and friendship, highlighting the comedic happenings at a tuition center. In addition to Rajat and Ishita's love story, the show also explores the growing romance between Anusha and Pandu.

Bandish Bandits
Bandish Bandits

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story centres around two singers, Tamanna and Radhe, who have opposite personalities but come together to transform their lives in remarkable ways through music. The story focuses on emotional turmoil, love, and the tension between the two singers.

