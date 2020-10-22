'Mirzapur S2' or 'A Suitable Boy': Which series will you binge-watch this weekend?
Two of the most anticipated shows of the year, 'Mirzapur 2' and 'A Suitable Boy' are arriving on October 23 on OTT platforms. From the cast to the plot of the shows, here are all the details.
Mirzapur: Guddu and Golu take the story forward
Much like the red wedding in 'GOT', the finale 'Mirzapur' Season 1 ended with a lot of bloodshed with two important characters dying. Guddu and Golu escaped alive, who both will avenge the deaths of their siblings Bablu and Sweety respectively in the new season. Meanwhile, Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu who was an intelligent girl with a bold personality will be back in the new avatar, in order to avenge the death and to take on Mirzapur's supremo Kaalin Bhaiyya.
'Mirzapur' S2 will premiere on Amazon Prime.
New entry in S2
The brief trailer of the second instalment of the season gave glimpses of critically acclaimed actor Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput and Meghna Malik and all the character seems to play a pivotal role in the series.
A look at Mirzapur S1
The season one follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya, the uncrowned king of Mirzapur, runs a drugs and arms business, under the guise of a carpet manufacturing company. Kaleen Bhaiya hires brothers Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey), who show a lot of promise towards him and his buisness, eventually everything don't go well with Munna, son of Kaleen Bhaiya, who keeps no stone unturned to get the brothers into trouble and out of the buisness. Things get even worse between Munna and Guddu when he marries Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar), love intertest of Munna.
A Suitable Boy
Another major release, Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' is finally releasing on Netflix on October 23. The series adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name.
Family drama
The series is set in 1951- in post-independent India - the time when the country was preparing for its first general elections. The story revolves around Lata played by Tanya Maniktala and her mother's quest to find a suitable boy for her daughter. Ishaan Khatter plays Maan Kapoor, a son of a politician who falls in love with the Saeeda Bai played by Tabu.
Cast of the movie
The drama miniseries, written by Andrew Davies also stars Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Namit Das in a supporting role. The show was by adapted by BBC One.
Aired on BBC, this was the first drama to air on the UK on prime-time with only Indian characters.