/Mirage, Rafale, Eurofighter and more: Which aircraft can launch the SCALP missile?

The SCALP missile, known in the United Kingdom as Storm Shadow, is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile designed for deep-strike missions against high-value fixed and hardened targets. Developed by European defence company MBDA, the weapon has been integrated with a number of frontline combat aircraft operated by European air forces and selected partner countries. Its long reach and precision guidance enable aircraft to strike from a distance while reducing risk to crews and platforms. Below is a list of fighter jets that, according to MBDA’s official website, are capable of carrying the SCALP missile: