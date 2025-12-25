/Mirage, Rafale, Eurofighter and more: Which aircraft can launch the SCALP missile?

Developed by European defence company MBDA, the weapon has been integrated with a number of frontline combat aircraft operated by European air forces and selected partner countries.
The SCALP missile, known in the United Kingdom as Storm Shadow, is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile designed for deep-strike missions against high-value fixed and hardened targets. Developed by European defence company MBDA, the weapon has been integrated with a number of frontline combat aircraft operated by European air forces and selected partner countries. Its long reach and precision guidance enable aircraft to strike from a distance while reducing risk to crews and platforms. Below is a list of fighter jets that, according to MBDA’s official website, are capable of carrying the SCALP missile:
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a twin-engine multirole combat aircraft developed by a European consortium. It is capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions and has been cleared to carry the SCALP/Storm Shadow missile on its external hardpoints. This integration with the SCALP expanded the Typhoon’s deep-strike capabilities beyond traditional roles. The aircraft’s advanced avionics and mission systems support the complex flight profiles and targeting requirements needed to employ the missile effectively.
France’s Dassault Rafale is a twin-jet multirole fighter which is capable of operating from both land bases and aircraft carriers. It has been integrated with the SCALP/Storm Shadow system, allowing it to deliver long-range precision strikes. The Rafale’s wide range of sensors and mission systems supports effective employment of the missile in complex strike operations. Additionally, during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks, against Pakistan, the Rafale fighter jets were used to deliver precision strikes with the help of SCALP missiles.
The Mirage 2000, a single-engine French multirole fighter, is another platform cleared to carry SCALP/Storm Shadow. Specifically, the strike variants of the Mirage 2000 have been used for precision attack roles. Its integration with SCALP further enhances the aircraft’s ability to engage distant strategic targets.
The Tornado concept offers a common air vehicle with a family of mission variants optimised for different roles. The Panavia Tornado family, particularly the Tornado GR4 and IDS variants, played a central role in earlier operational deployments of the Storm Shadow weapon. Tornado IDS, carries out air-to-ground attack missions, maritime strike and tactical reconnaissance. These swing-wing aircraft were among the first to employ the missile in combat.
Beyond just the European origins, SCALP/Storm Shadow has also been acquired by other nations and adapted for their aircraft. Variants such as Black Shaheen serve in other air forces, and their platforms are configured to carry the missile as part of extended deep-strike arsenals.