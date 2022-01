A historic move! One of the world’s most-loved animated characters, Minnie Mouse ditched her iconic red dress and will now wear a pantsuit - designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney. The change comes in the time when pantsuits have become the symbol of expression for strong women worldwide.

From Michelle Obama's to the Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris: Take a look at female world leaders and their love for pantsuits.