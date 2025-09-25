The MiG-21’s decommissioning closes a monumental chapter in Indian aviation history. From the early days under Dilbagh Singh’s command in Chandigarh, to its dominance in wars and its evolving role over decades, it has shaped pilots, strategy, and public imagination alike. As the ‘First Supersonics’ fade from active duty, their legacy endures in the men and women who flew them, maintained them, and trained on them, and in those who will carry forward India’s airborne frontline into the next generation.