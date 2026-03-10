/Middle East war forces Pakistan to close schools in bid to save fuel

As the war in West Asia escalates, it has sent the oil prices spiralling to above $100/per barrel. On Monday (March 9), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the nation, underlined the current global situation and emphasised on saving fuel.
On Monday (March 9), Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a raft of austerity measures designed to save fuel as oil prices soar due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
In his fuel-saving quest, the Pakistan PM ordered the closure of schools in his bid to save fuel. Students have been moved to online learning amid soaring costs in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (March 10), reports news agency AFP.
Students have been asked to go home and attend online school as the government has ordered for fuel saving. Due to the US-Israel-Iran was Karachi Stock Exchange also plunged on March 9, this as oil and gas prices soared on fears about supplies.
Iran’s Ali Khamenei was killed as US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. In the latest report, it has surfaced that the traffic cameras in the capital were tracked to trace the movement of bodyguards of the supreme leader, details of which were reported by the news outlet Financial Times. In a major intelligence coup, the Mossad hijacked Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus to dismantle the regime's security from within. By leveraging a compromised camera that overlooked the parking zone for Khamenei's guards, Israeli intelligence spent years cataloging the addresses, schedules, and roles of the Supreme Leader's personal protectors, turning a tool of state oppression into a tactical advantage for the current conflict.
As the US and Israel’s joint military strikes on Iran killed the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah (the king), believes the regime could fall. His father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It has been over 47 years since he has been living outside his homeland. Many have been carrying his photograph across the globe, asking for him to return and calling him their leader.
Living away from home, Pahlvi said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." Speaking to new outlet CBS's Scott Pelley, he said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." He believes the people of Iran trust him as a transitional leader.
As US President Donald Trump had been promoting, but in the case of Iran, he has acted otherwise. The country’s stance has been against Tehran’s nuclear programme, which “obliterated” their mission once in June 2025 with Operation Midnight Hammer and the second now with Operation Epic Fury. America and Israel collaborated in a joint military operation to strike Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the initial bombardments. Now, as Iran is not backing down and bombing US bases across the Middle East, Trump’s assistant Dan Scavino posted a video where evangelical leaders were seen praying for the 79-year-old in the Oval Office.
The lead pastor, Tom Mullins, was heard saying, "We pray for wisdom from heaven to flood his heart, his mind, and the Lord. You will guide him in these challenging times that we're facing today. I pray for your grace and your protection over him."