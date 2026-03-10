/Middle East war forces Pakistan to close schools in bid to save fuel

As the US and Israel’s joint military strikes on Iran killed the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah (the king), believes the regime could fall. His father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It has been over 47 years since he has been living outside his homeland. Many have been carrying his photograph across the globe, asking for him to return and calling him their leader.

Living away from home, Pahlvi said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." Speaking to new outlet CBS's Scott Pelley, he said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." He believes the people of Iran trust him as a transitional leader.