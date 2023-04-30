MI vs RR, 1000th IPL game: Listing milestone matches in cash-rich league

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

MI vs RR, 1000th IPL game: Here's a list of milestone matches in the history of the cash-rich league -

1) 100th game in IPL

1) 100th game (Photo | IPL/BCCI) The 100th game was held between arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (then led by Anil Kumble) in Centurion during IPL 2009. Ross Taylor starred in RCB's six-wicket win. Interestingly, both sides also kicked off the IPL in the inaugural edition's opening clash.

(Photograph: Others )

2) 200th game

2)200th IPL game (Photo | IPL/BCCI) In the 200th game of the IPL, the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata during match 22 of IPL 2011.

(Photograph: Others )

3) 300th IPL game

3) 300th IPL Game In the 300th IPL game, the Rahul Dravid-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the then-known Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in Mohali, by 43 runs owing to Shane Watson's all-round blitz (36 off 17 and 2 for 22).

(Photograph: AFP )

4) 400th IPL game

4) 400th IPL game (Photo | IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the 400th game, during IPL 2013, Cameron White-led SRH hosted KKR and defeated them by five wickets in pursuit of 131 with Parthiv Patel being awarded the Player-of-the-Match in Hyderabad.

(Photograph: Others )

5) 500th Game

5) 500th Game In the 500th IPL encounter, Rohit Sharma's MI defeated KXIP by 23 runs in IPL 2015's match no. 35 in Mohali. That year, MI won its second title.

(Photograph: PTI )

6) 600th IPL encounter

6) 600th IPL encounter The 600th IPL game also featured the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise. They defeated now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) by six wickets in chase of 177 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI went on to win their third title in 2017 edition.

(Photograph: AP )

7) 700th game

7) 700th game (Photo | IPL/BCCI) CSK beat KXIP by five wickets in match 56 of IPL 2018 which was the 700th game overall in the cash-rich league. MS Dhoni's men chased down 154 by five wickets. The Yellow Army won the championship in the 2018 season.

(Photograph: Others )

8) 800th IPL game

8) 800th IPL game Dinesh Karthik-led KKR beat SRH by seven wickets in match 8 of IPL 2020, which was the 800th tie overall.

(Photograph: PTI )

9) 900th game

9) 900th game (Photo | IPL/BCCI) In the 900th IPL game, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter with Shubman Gill being adjudged the Player-of-the-Match.

(Photograph: Others )

10) 1000th IPL game

10) 1000th IPL game (Photo | IPL/BCCI) The 1000th IPL game will be held between five-time winners MI and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in what will be match number 42 of IPL 2022.

(Photograph: Others )