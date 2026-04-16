/From Quinton de Kock to Chris Gayle, 5 batters with most hundreds in T20 cricket

From Quinton de Kock to Chris Gayle here are five 5 batters with most hundreds in T20 cricket. The list also features the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and David Warner after De Kock scored his ninth hundred on Thursday.
Chris Gayle holds the record for the most hundreds in T20 cricket, with an incredible 22 centuries to his name. Known as the “Universe Boss,” Gayle redefined power-hitting with his explosive batting across leagues worldwide. His dominance and consistency at the top make him one of the greatest T20 batters in cricket history.
Babar Azam has scored 11 hundreds in T20 cricket, placing him among the leading century-makers in the format. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and consistency, Babar has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining a strong strike rate makes him one of the finest modern-day T20 batters.
David Warner has smashed 10 hundreds in T20 cricket, placing him among the top century-makers in the format. Known for his aggressive starts and consistency at the top, Warner has been a dominant force across international and franchise cricket. His ability to combine power-hitting with smart strike rotation makes him one of the most complete T20 batters.
Virat Kohli has scored 9 hundreds in T20 cricket, showcasing his class and consistency in the shortest format. Known for his impeccable technique and chase-master ability, Kohli has anchored numerous memorable innings. His adaptability across conditions and formats makes him one of the greatest T20 batters of all time.
Quinton de Kock has scored 9 hundreds in T20 cricket, placing him among the leading century-makers in the format. Known for his aggressive stroke play at the top, de Kock has consistently provided explosive starts for his teams. His ability to combine wicketkeeping duties with impactful batting makes him one of the most valuable T20 players.