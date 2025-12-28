/Mi-28 vs Apache: Which Attack Helicopter is deadlier in the Sky?

The Apache AH-64 and Mi-28 Havoc follow very different combat philosophies. Apache relies on sensors, drones and long-range Hellfire missiles, while Mi-28 focuses on speed, heavy armour and raw firepower. Deadliness depends on mission type.
The Apache (AH-64) is designed as a high-tech sniper, using advanced sensors to kill from a distance. In contrast, Army Technology describes the Mi-28 'Havoc' as a brawler, built with heavy armour to survive direct hits while delivering massive firepower close to the front lines.
The Mi-28 mounts a 2A42 30mm cannon, originally from the BMP tank, which is heavier and has a longer effective range (4km). The War Zone notes the Apache’s M230 chain gun is lighter and designed for area suppression rather than piercing heavy armour like its Russian rival.
Apache pilots use the legendary Hellfire missile, which can lock on after launch (fire-and-forget). Rostec highlights that the Mi-28 uses Ataka or Vikhr missiles, which are laser-beam riders, requiring the pilot to maintain a line of sight until impact, but offering extreme speed and punch.
The Apache's mast-mounted Longbow radar is the gold standard for detecting targets. Boeing states it can track 128 targets simultaneously and share that data with other aircraft, giving the Apache a distinct advantage in situational awareness and network-centric warfare.
Survivability is the Mi-28’s main strength. Russian Helicopters confirms the crew sits in a "titanium bathtub" capable of withstanding hits from 20mm rounds. While the Apache is armored, the Mi-28 places a higher priority on sheer physical toughness over weight saving.
Despite being heavier, the Mi-28 is faster. Military Factory data shows the Mi-28 reaches top speeds of around 320 km/h, outpacing the Apache's 293 km/h. Its powerful engines allow it to perform aerobatic manoeuvres, including flying sideways and backwards at high speeds.
The AH-64E Guardian has a decisive edge in tech. Lockheed Martin explains that Apache pilots can control drones from their cockpit to scout ahead, a "Manned-Unmanned Teaming" capability that the Mi-28 is only just beginning to integrate with newer upgrades.