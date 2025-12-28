LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Mi-28 vs Apache: Which Attack Helicopter is deadlier in the Sky?

Mi-28 vs Apache: Which Attack Helicopter is deadlier in the Sky?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 12:45 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 12:45 IST

The Apache AH-64 and Mi-28 Havoc follow very different combat philosophies. Apache relies on sensors, drones and long-range Hellfire missiles, while Mi-28 focuses on speed, heavy armour and raw firepower. Deadliness depends on mission type.

Sniper vs Brawler Tech vs Brute Force
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Sniper vs Brawler Tech vs Brute Force

The Apache (AH-64) is designed as a high-tech sniper, using advanced sensors to kill from a distance. In contrast, Army Technology describes the Mi-28 'Havoc' as a brawler, built with heavy armour to survive direct hits while delivering massive firepower close to the front lines.

Precision vs Power 30mm Cannon Comparison
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Precision vs Power 30mm Cannon Comparison

The Mi-28 mounts a 2A42 30mm cannon, originally from the BMP tank, which is heavier and has a longer effective range (4km). The War Zone notes the Apache’s M230 chain gun is lighter and designed for area suppression rather than piercing heavy armour like its Russian rival.

Hellfire vs Ataka Fire-and-Forget vs Beam-Riding
3 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing.com)

Hellfire vs Ataka Fire-and-Forget vs Beam-Riding

Apache pilots use the legendary Hellfire missile, which can lock on after launch (fire-and-forget). Rostec highlights that the Mi-28 uses Ataka or Vikhr missiles, which are laser-beam riders, requiring the pilot to maintain a line of sight until impact, but offering extreme speed and punch.

Seeing the Battlefield Longbow Radar Supremacy
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Seeing the Battlefield Longbow Radar Supremacy

The Apache's mast-mounted Longbow radar is the gold standard for detecting targets. Boeing states it can track 128 targets simultaneously and share that data with other aircraft, giving the Apache a distinct advantage in situational awareness and network-centric warfare.

The 'Flying Tank' Armour Titanium Bathtub
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The 'Flying Tank' Armour Titanium Bathtub

Survivability is the Mi-28’s main strength. Russian Helicopters confirms the crew sits in a "titanium bathtub" capable of withstanding hits from 20mm rounds. While the Apache is armored, the Mi-28 places a higher priority on sheer physical toughness over weight saving.

Speed and Agility The Havoc is Faster
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Speed and Agility The Havoc is Faster

Despite being heavier, the Mi-28 is faster. Military Factory data shows the Mi-28 reaches top speeds of around 320 km/h, outpacing the Apache's 293 km/h. Its powerful engines allow it to perform aerobatic manoeuvres, including flying sideways and backwards at high speeds.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Apache's Drone Edge
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Apache's Drone Edge

The AH-64E Guardian has a decisive edge in tech. Lockheed Martin explains that Apache pilots can control drones from their cockpit to scout ahead, a "Manned-Unmanned Teaming" capability that the Mi-28 is only just beginning to integrate with newer upgrades.

Trending Photo

Mi-28 vs Apache: Which Attack Helicopter is deadlier in the Sky?
7

Mi-28 vs Apache: Which Attack Helicopter is deadlier in the Sky?

‘Disaster Relief’: Why helicopters are vital during disaster and rescue missions
7

‘Disaster Relief’: Why helicopters are vital during disaster and rescue missions

Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections amid civil war — Has India sent observers?
8

Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections amid civil war — Has India sent observers?

‘Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument’: Ratan Tata’s 7 life lessons for a new generation
7

‘Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument’: Ratan Tata’s 7 life lessons for a new generation

Top 10 coldest winters ever recorded in history
10

Top 10 coldest winters ever recorded in history