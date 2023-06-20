Extreme heat in Mexico triggers drought, exposes submerged Quechula Church

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

A 16th-century Quechula church has been revealed in Mexico due to the ongoing drought and heatwave conditions. The Roman Catholic church was submerged underwater when a dam was built on the Grijalva River. Tourists used to come to visit this submerged church on motorboats earlier.

High temperatures and no rainfall exposed the 16th-century structure in Mexico.

While tourists used to come in motorboats to visit this church earlier, they are now using other means of transportation, such as cars and bikes, to visit this place.

While the drought-like conditions exposed the 16th-century church, the low water levels in the region are also affecting the local fishermen.

Darinel Gutierrez, a local fisherman in an interview said that "about five months ago, the water started to recede excessively, going beyond the normal levels. How am I supposed to support my family?"