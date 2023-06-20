Extreme heat in Mexico triggers drought, exposes submerged Quechula Church
A 16th-century Quechula church has been revealed in Mexico due to the ongoing drought and heatwave conditions. The Roman Catholic church was submerged underwater when a dam was built on the Grijalva River. Tourists used to come to visit this submerged church on motorboats earlier.
Quechula church
High temperatures and no rainfall exposed the 16th-century structure in Mexico.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tourists at Quechula church
While tourists used to come in motorboats to visit this church earlier, they are now using other means of transportation, such as cars and bikes, to visit this place.
(Photograph:AFP)
Low water levels
While the drought-like conditions exposed the 16th-century church, the low water levels in the region are also affecting the local fishermen.
Darinel Gutierrez, a local fisherman in an interview said that "about five months ago, the water started to recede excessively, going beyond the normal levels. How am I supposed to support my family?"
(Photograph:AFP)
Extreme conditions in Mexico
While extreme weather conditions have gripped Mexico, fishermen are not the only ones suffering. Till now, eight people have died and several others have been deeply impacted. The temperature in the region is touching 35 degrees.
(Photograph:AFP)
The situation at hand is tense
The city's extreme weather conditions have put a strain on electricity demand and consumption. Several schools in the Nuevo Leon state have limited in-person school attendance to two hours a day.