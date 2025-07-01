/Metro... In Dino to Son of Sardaar 2: Bollywood films releasing in theatres in July 2025

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Officially titled The Return of the Sardaar, it is the second instalment of the 2012 movie of the same name. Apart from Devgn, the movie will bring back Sanjay Dutt, reportedly in the role of a don. Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, and late actor Mukul Dev are also a part of the movie. YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be making his acting debut.