Metro... In Dino to Son of Sardaar 2: Bollywood films releasing in theatres in July 2025

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 13:20 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 13:20 IST

 For Indian film enthusiasts, July 2025 promises a vibrant mix of entertainment with several highly anticipated Bollywood releases hitting theatres. Scroll down to check them out.

Movies releasing in July
1 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Movies releasing in July

A new month brings a fresh lineup of shows and movies! For Indian film enthusiasts, July 2025 promises a vibrant mix of entertainment with several highly anticipated Bollywood releases hitting theatres. Scroll down to check them out.

Metro... In Dino
2 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Metro... In Dino

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Directed by Anurag Basu, this romantic musical drama is an anthology film and a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro. It features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

Tanvi The Great
3 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Tanvi The Great

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Directed by Anupam Kher, this heartfelt drama revolves around a young girl with autism, Tanvi Raina, played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt, alongside Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi. The story follows Tanvi’s journey to fulfil her father’s dream.

Maalik
4 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Maalik

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Directed by Pulkit, this gangster action thriller stars Rajkummar Rao as a formidable goon. The film also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankar.

Son of Sardaar 2
5 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Officially titled The Return of the Sardaar, it is the second instalment of the 2012 movie of the same name. Apart from Devgn, the movie will bring back Sanjay Dutt, reportedly in the role of a don. Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, and late actor Mukul Dev are also a part of the movie. YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be making his acting debut.

