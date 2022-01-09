Metaverse, electric cars, brain tech: Take a look at how the future of technology will look like

Mind control technology?

The continuous advancements in the various areas of technology have made the functioning of life on this planet (or maybe beyond) easier. Recently concluded CES also gave a glimpse into the future tech.

How the technology will evolve in future? Will there be a possibility of mind control with the help of technology? Yes, it might be.

French startup Wisear is working on technology that detects the signals that zip between the brain and certain muscles, in order to use them to operate connected devices.

Wisear co-founder Yacine Achiakh said, "Over the past 30 years we have significantly improved the digital power around us but we still use the same tools -- keyboards, mouses, touchscreens to interact with machines."

"Voice control is coming, but it's slow, and it doesn't always work. So we want to create an interface that is inclusive and easy to use," he added.

Important to note that at this stage, his team has paired the system with earphones that can recognise the movements of their user's jaw. The user can pause the music playing on their cell phone and then restart it by moving their jaw in chewing-like motions.

His company intends to perfect its technology to sell to the tech industry's giants and they will be able to integrate it into headphones but also augmented reality glasses, allowing users to control the display without taking out their smartphone.

(Photograph:AFP)