Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh to attend: How to watch the event in India

This year, the Met Gala is going to be extra special for Indian fans, as King Khan himself is set to attend the iconic event. As we gear up for the 2025 edition, here’s a look at the Indian celebrities expected to grace the gala, and how you can watch it live in India.
Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet
The Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion, is set to take place on May 5 in New York. This year, Shah Rukh Khan will make his much-awaited debut at the prestigious event.
What is Khan wearing at the event?
Khan is already in New York for the gala. While his outfit remains under wraps, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, has hinted that he will be wearing a creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has already told the world that this time he's going to walk at the Met Gala 2025. Taking to his Instagram, the singer has shared a hilarious video showing his Met Gala invitation card.
Kiara Advani
Preggers Kiara Advani will also make her Met Gala debut. She's currently in NYC with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The mom-to-be has been continuesly sharing the updates.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is going to attend the event for the fifth time. The global star will attend the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and will reportedly partner with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and also be wearing Bvlgari’s newest high jewellery collection on the red carpet.
When is the Met Gala 2025?
The Met Gala 2025 will be held on the first Monday of May. In India, the event will take place on Tuesday morning (May 6). The arrivals will begin at 5:30 pm EST (3:00 AM IST)
Where to watch the event online?
No, the event will not be televised. But it will be exclusively live-streamed on Vogue's YouTube channel and official site.