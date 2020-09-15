Messi, Ronaldo and...: World’s Highest-Paid Football Players 2020
Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid football players with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping it once again. However, Kylian Mbappe has witnessed a jump in the rankings.
Take a look:
#1 Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player.
According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.
(Photograph:Reuters)
#2 Cristiano Ronaldo
Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second although earnings of $117 million will soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.
(Photograph:Twitter)
#3 Neymar
Neymar comes in third on the Forbes list ($96 million). The 28-year-old Brazilian striker earns a salary of $78 million endorsements of $18 million.
(Photograph:Twitter)
#4 Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe ranks fourth with a salary of $28 million and endorsements of $14 million.
(Photograph:AFP)
#5 Mohamed Salah
The Premier League remains the world's richest domestic soccer league but only two of its outfield players feature in the top 10 of the wealth table -- Liverpool's title-winning striker Mohamed Salah comes at fifth spot ($37 million)
(Photograph:Reuters)
#6 Paul Pogba
Forbes has ranked Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba ($34 million) at sixth. Pogba’s current deal expires next summer, although Manchester United has the option to extend it one more year.
(Photograph:Reuters)
#7 Antoine Griezmann
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann ranked seventh with $33 million. Due to disappointing debut at Barcelona this past season, rumors have swirled that the club is negotiating to swap him to PSG in return for Neymar, at the request of Messi.
(Photograph:AFP)
#8 Gareth Bale
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale comes at eighth total earnings of $29 million.
(Photograph:AFP)
#9 Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski had a splendid season with his German club. His club achieved a second treble after lifiting a domestic cup, Bundesliga and Champions League.
(Photograph:AFP)
#10 David de Gea
Despite a poor season with the Red Devils (Manchester United), Goalkeeper David de Gea comes at tenth with earnings of $29 million.