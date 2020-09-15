Messi, Ronaldo and...: World’s Highest-Paid Football Players 2020

Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid football players with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping it once again. However, Kylian Mbappe has witnessed a jump in the rankings.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.

(Photograph:Reuters)