Messages exchanged from balconies and windows during global lockdown

Daily life has been transformed for hundreds of millions of people as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted unprecedented lockdowns. Meanwhile, they are exchanging heartwarming and hopeful messages from balconies worldwide as a method of communicaton.
Let's take a look:
Seventy seven year-old Tom Arundell poses alongside home-made signs displayed in his front garden in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire England.
The British government extended a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, while the country's coronavirus death toll continued to spike.
(Photograph:AFP)
This handout picture provided by ABAAD show residents hanging a banner from their balcony, carrying messages against domestic violence, in the Lebanese capital Beirut, during a campaign dubbed #LockdownNotLockup, launched by the local association ABAAD,(a resource centre for gender equality), to raise awareness and to inform women about their hotline.
The number of abuse cases has reportedly risen in Lebanon during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, that obliges women to confine themselves under lockdown with their abusers.
(Photograph:AFP)
A man sits on a balcony as he checks his smartphone near a banner reading "Thanks to your effort, everything will go well. United, stronger" in Madrid on April 8, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Spain has recorded the third largest number of deaths due to coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)