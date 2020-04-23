Messages exchanged from balconies and windows during global lockdown

Beirut, Lebanon

This handout picture provided by ABAAD show residents hanging a banner from their balcony, carrying messages against domestic violence, in the Lebanese capital Beirut, during a campaign dubbed #LockdownNotLockup, launched by the local association ABAAD,(a resource centre for gender equality), to raise awareness and to inform women about their hotline.

The number of abuse cases has reportedly risen in Lebanon during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, that obliges women to confine themselves under lockdown with their abusers.



(Photograph:AFP)