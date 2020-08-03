Mercury soars in California as 'Apple Fire' sets the state ablaze
California is currently witnessing a wildfire, with extremely dangerous heat conditions to persist for the next few days. Owing to the dangerous conditions, thousands have been evacuated across the state.
Not too far from LA
The fire is being called the “Apple Fire” by frontline firemen, who commonly names wildfires. The current spot of the fire lies east of Los Angeles and continues to blaze.
(Photograph:AFP)
Forces on land
Over 300 personnel are fighting to contain the wildfire in the US state of California
(Photograph:AFP)
Going timber?
As per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Apple Fire ripped through 60 square kilometres of dry bush and timber
(Photograph:AFP)
It blazed all weekend
The fire began on Friday when two small fires were reported in Cherry Valley, which falls close to the city of Beaumont, at least 137 kilometres east of Los Angeles
(Photograph:AFP)
Thousands at risk
Even though no direct injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, one home and two buildings have been destroyed. In the county of Riverside alone, 8,000 people have been asked to vacate their homes.