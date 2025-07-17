Developed in the 1950s by Lockheed's Skunk Works, the US Air force's U-2 Dragon Lady was built for covert surveillance at altitudes above 70,000 feet (21 km). At this height, the thin air let it fly beyond the reach of enemy missiles and aircraft. Its cameras captured details as fine as two-and-a-half feet from the edge of space. Despite its strategic value, the aircraft’s design posed enormous challenges. It was notoriously hard to fly, with fragile wings and an extremely narrow speed margin at high altitude.