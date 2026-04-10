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Melania Trump denies Epstein links: Emails, Maxwell connection and what we know so far

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 08:03 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 08:03 IST

Melania Trump denies Epstein ties, addresses Maxwell email, says contact was casual as controversy resurfaces in US political debate

Melania Trump breaks silence
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(Photograph: AFP)

Melania Trump breaks silence

In a rare White House appearance, Melania Trump firmly rejected allegations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein. Calling the claims “false and damaging,” she said it was time to end speculation. Her statement aimed to draw a clear line between casual social interactions and serious allegations, as scrutiny over Epstein’s network continues to linger in political and public discourse.

‘I was never friends with Epstein’: Melania
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(Photograph: AFP/DOJ)

‘I was never friends with Epstein’: Melania

Melania stressed she never had a personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. She acknowledged occasional overlap in social events in New York, describing it as common among elite circles. According to her, such interactions were incidental rather than meaningful, pushing back against narratives that suggest deeper ties within Epstein’s controversial network.

The email that sparked attention
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(Photograph: AFP)

The email that sparked attention

Attention has centered on a 2002 email exchange between Melania and Ghislaine Maxwell. The message appeared friendly and referenced travel and social plans. Melania has acknowledged the exchange but insists it was nothing more than casual correspondence. She described it as a polite, routine reply that has been taken out of context amid renewed scrutiny.

Denial of any knowledge or involvement
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(Photograph: AFP)

Denial of any knowledge or involvement

Melania categorically denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island or flying on his plane. She also said she did not know about his crimes or involvement in any activities linked to him. Emphasizing her distance from the scandal, she said she was never a participant or witness to any wrongdoing tied to Epstein’s criminal case.

When did Melania first meet Epstein?
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(Photograph: AFP)

When did Melania first meet Epstein?

Melania said she first met Jeffrey Epstein in 2000 at an event where Donald Trump was also present. She clarified that Epstein did not introduce her to Trump and rejected claims suggesting otherwise. At the time, she said, she did not know about Epstein’s criminal behavior, describing the encounter as limited to a shared social setting.

Epstein case continues to haunt politics
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(Photograph: X)

Epstein case continues to haunt politics

The Epstein case remains a persistent political issue, especially during Donald Trump’s second term. Epstein’s connections to influential figures across politics, finance, and business continue to draw scrutiny. Despite Trump’s claims of cutting ties in the mid-2000s, past associations and records keep resurfacing, ensuring the controversy remains part of the ongoing public debate.

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