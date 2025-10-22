LOGIN
Mehul Choksi: First photos of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, where fugitive businessman will be kept after extradition

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Oct 22, 2025

The barrack has two rooms with attached sanitation facilities. Choksi will remain indoors except for medical visits or court hearings.

Mehul Choksi: First photos of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

India has submitted a few photos of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, specifically Barrack No. 12, to Belgian authorities, where Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman, will be held after extradition.

The barrack has two rooms with attached sanitation facilities. Choksi will remain indoors except for medical visits or court hearings.

This came after Choksi's lawyer argued in the Belgian court that India's jails are in poor condition. The court rejected the argument.

In its submission, the government assured that Choksi’s rights and health will be protected.

“The person will reside exclusively in Barrack No. 12 and will only be moved for medical reasons or court hearings. He will be at the disposal of the judicial courts in India, not the investigating agency,” India said in its note to Belgium.

