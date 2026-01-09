/Meet Virat Kohli’s 5 favourite ODI opponents, New Zealand take THIS spot

From New Zealand to Australia, here is a look at Virat Kohli’s five favourite opponents in the ODI format as he takes field against the Kiwis starting on Sunday in a three-match ODI series. The list also features Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.
Sri Lanka top the list of Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents for most runs, with the Indian maestro amassing an impressive 2,652 runs in 56 matches against them. Kohli has consistently enjoyed success against Sri Lanka, combining classical strokeplay with sharp game awareness to pile on runs in all conditions.
Australia rank among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents for most runs, with the Indian batting icon piling up an outstanding 2,525 runs in 53 matches against them. Facing one of the fiercest and most competitive sides in world cricket, Kohli has consistently risen to the challenge with his trademark technique, intensity, and hunger for big scores.
The West Indies feature prominently among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents for most runs, with the Indian great accumulating an impressive 2,261 runs in 43 matches against the Caribbean side. Kohli has repeatedly dominated West Indian bowling attacks with his elegant strokeplay, sharp running between the wickets, and ability to pace an innings to perfection.
South Africa are among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents for most runs, with the Indian superstar amassing 1,806 runs in 34 matches against the Proteas. Known for their pace-heavy attacks and challenging conditions, South Africa have often tested the best, yet Kohli has consistently risen to the occasion with his impeccable technique and ability to handle high-pressure situations.
New Zealand rank among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents for most runs, with the Indian batting maestro scoring 1,657 runs in 33 matches against the Black Caps. Kohli has consistently thrived against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attacks, combining patience and precision to build substantial innings.