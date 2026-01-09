/Meet Virat Kohli’s 5 favourite ODI opponents for most hundreds, New Zealand feature sit at fifth spot

Here is a look at five favourite ODI opponents for Virat Kohli for most hundreds scored. The list also features Australia who are one of Virat’s favourite opponents in the ODI format while New Zealand sit fifth in the standings.
Sri Lanka stands out as one of Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents, with the Indian great scoring an astonishing 10 centuries in just 56 matches against them. Kohli has repeatedly dominated Sri Lankan bowling attacks with his trademark consistency, elegant strokeplay, and hunger for big scores.
The West Indies rank among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents, with the Indian batting icon hammering nine centuries in just 43 matches against them. Kohli has consistently thrived against the Caribbean side, combining his classical technique with controlled aggression to post big hundreds across different conditions.
Australia feature prominently among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents, with the Indian superstar piling up eight centuries in 53 matches against one of the toughest teams in world cricket. Kohli’s success against Australia is especially significant given the quality and competitiveness of their bowling attacks over the years.
South Africa are firmly placed among Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI opponents, with the Indian great scoring seven centuries in just 34 matches against the Proteas. Known for their pace-heavy attacks and challenging conditions, South Africa have often brought out the best in Kohli, who has countered bounce and movement with supreme technique and composure.
New Zealand also feature among Virat Kohli’s five favourite ODI opponents, with the Indian batting legend registering six centuries in 33 matches against the Black Caps. Kohli has consistently excelled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attacks, showing patience early in his innings before accelerating with trademark precision.