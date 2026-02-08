/Meet top 6 bowlers with 450-plus T20 wickets

From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top six bowlers with 450-plus T20 wickets. This list also includes Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir and Andre Russell
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops with 696 wickets in 515 T20 matches at a bowling average of 18.49. His tally also includes 18 four-wicket hauls.
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second on the list with 631 dismissals in 582 matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.
Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list with 613 wickets in 583 matches at a bowling average of 22.2. His tally also includes 12 four-wicket hauls.
Proteas veteran Imran Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 572 scalps in 448 matches at a bowling average of 19.51. He also holds the record as the second-oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.
Former West Indies all-rounder Andree Russell is fifth on the list with 508 dismissals in 590 T20 matches. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.
The former Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, is sixth on this list. In 470 T20 matches, Shakib has picked up 507 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.80. Shakib also holds the record as the only player in T20 cricket history to achieve the double of 7,000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets.