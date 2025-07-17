/Meet the top 6 aircraft carrier-based fighter jets in the world

Carrier-based jets play multi-role missions for navies of the respective countries around the world. Have a look at these six strike fighters, which are considered top-notch in their class, with some unique abilities that set them apart from each other
The Shenyang J-15, popularly known as the Flying Shark, is a Chinese all-weather, twin-engine, carrier-based 4.5 generation multirole fighter aircraft developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC). It is developed for the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) aircraft carriers.
The Russia-based Mikoyan Gurevich MiG-29K fighter jet is a naval variant which was designed for exceptional performance and outstanding manoeuvrability. According to a report by DefenseNews.com, the Indian Navy included 42 MiG-29K jets between their two aircraft carriers - the INS Vikrant and the Russian-built INS Vikramaditya. It can reach its maximum speed to Mach 2+ at high altitude.
The French-based marine fighter jet features a twin-engine, canard delta-wing fighter with maritime adaptability. Its design focuses on omni-role functionality, including, air-to-air, ground support, anti-ship strike, and nuclear deterrence. It can carry air-to-air missiles: MICA, Magic II, Meteor (planned) and air-to-ground missiles: SCALP-EG, AASM-Hammer.
These models are the current strike fighter of choice for the US Navy and Marines. It can reach speeds up to Mach 1.8+ and can carry missiles: AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-7 Sparrow, AIM-120 AMRAAM, Harpoon, HARM, SLAM-ER, and Maverick.
The F-35B is currently the only fifth-generation stealth fighter that operates at sea for the US Navy, which is also due to its short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capability. It is a multi-role electronic warfare aircraft capable of air-to-surface, intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR), and air-to-air missions in a single sortie.
Shenyang J-35 was developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. It is a twin-engine stealth fighter intended to complement the larger J-20 and is likely to operate from the expanding fleet of China's aircraft carriers. This model features stealth-enhancing elements such as a faceted fuselage, streamlined, angled vertical stabilisers, and internal weapons bays to minimise its radar signature.