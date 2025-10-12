/Meet top 5 Test batters with most hundreds in WTC: Only one Indian features, and it’s not Kohli

From Joe Root to Kane Williamson, meet the top five Test batters with the most hundreds in ICC World Test Championship history.
The England star leads the chart with 21 hundreds in the World Test Championship, showing remarkable consistency over several seasons. However, Root is yet to make a Test hundred in Australia, as he hasn’t managed to reach the three-figure mark on Australian soil so far.
Australia’s run-machine has smashed 13 tons in the WTC, proving why he’s one of the best in modern -day Test cricket. Smith’s unique technique and unmatched concentration have helped Australia dominate top bowling attacks around the world.
The former Kiwi skipper stands tall with 11 centuries in WTC, guiding his team with calm and class. Williamson’s elegant stroke play and patience under pressure have been key to New Zealand’s rise in Test cricket.
One of Australia’s most reliable batters, Marnus Labuschagne, has scored 11 hundreds, often turning starts into big knocks. His hunger for runs and consistency at no.3 have made him a mainstay in Australia’s Test setup.
The youngest on the list, Shubman Gill, already has 10 WTC centuries and continues to rise as India’s next big Test star. His aggressive intent, solid technique, and maturity have made him one of India’s brightest talents.