/Meet top 5 spinners with most Test wickets, check who tops the list

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Nathan Lyon, here's a look at the top five spinners with most Test wickets
The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker spinner in the Test cricket history, he amassed 800 wickets in 133 matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.
Australia’s legendary leg-spinner, Shane Warne, features second on this list. During his era, Warne played 145 Test matches and took 708 wickets at a bowling average of 25.41.
Warne also holds the record for scoring the most Test runs without making a century (3,154).
The former Indian mystery spinner, Anil Kumble, features third on this list with 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. His tally also includes 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls.
Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list. In Tests, Lyon has played 139 matches and picked up 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.
The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, features fifth on this list with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls.