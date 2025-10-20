LOGIN
Meet top 5 spinners with most Test wickets, check who tops the list

Published: Oct 20, 2025, 18:22 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 18:22 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Nathan Lyon, here's a look at the top five spinners with most Test wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets

The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker spinner in the Test cricket history, he amassed 800 wickets in 133 matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets

Australia’s legendary leg-spinner, Shane Warne, features second on this list. During his era, Warne played 145 Test matches and took 708 wickets at a bowling average of 25.41.

Warne also holds the record for scoring the most Test runs without making a century (3,154).

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets

The former Indian mystery spinner, Anil Kumble, features third on this list with 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. His tally also includes 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets

Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list. In Tests, Lyon has played 139 matches and picked up 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 537 wickets

The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, features fifth on this list with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls.

