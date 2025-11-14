LOGIN
Meet top 5 South African batters fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 14:45 IST

From Quinton de Kock to Rassie van der Dussen, here's a look at the top five South African batters fastest to 1000 ODI runs. This list also includes Temba Bavuma, Hashim Amla and Peter Kirsten

Quinton de Kock - 21 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock - 21 innings

The star Proteas opener, Quinton de Kock, tops the list of South African batters fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 21 innings.

He achieved this feat during an ODI match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2014.

Rassie van der Dussen - 21 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rassie van der Dussen - 21 innings

Rassie van der Dussen is one of the most stylish batters from the South Africa and reached his 1000-run mark in ODIs in 27 matches and 21 innings.

Temba Bavuma - 23 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Temba Bavuma - 23 innings

Proteas' current Test captain, Temba Bavuma, is third on this list. He took 23 innings and 24 matches to achieve 1000 runs in ODIs.

Hashim Amla - 24 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hashim Amla - 24 innings

South African great Hashim Amla Features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 24 innings and 25 matches.

He achieved this feat during an ODI match between South Africa and West Indies at North Sound in 2010.

Peter Kirsten - 28 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Peter Kirsten - 28 innings

South African legend Peter Kirsten is fifth on the list. He took 28 matches and 28 innings to score 1000 ODI runs. He ended his ODI career with 1293 runs in 40 matches.

