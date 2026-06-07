/Meet top 5 players with most runs in Women's World Cup history

From Mithali Raj to Janette Brittin, here's a look at the top five players with most runs in Women's World Cup history. This list also includes Debbie Hockley, Charlotte Edwards and Laura Wolvaardt.
Debbie Hockley is one of the biggest names in women’s cricket. Representing New Zealand, she played 118 ODIs and scored 4,064 runs. Her impact in the Women’s World Cup was equally impressive, as she amassed 1,501 runs in 45 matches at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 57.16.
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is regarded as one of the most dependable batters in modern cricket. In 24 Women's World Cup matches, she has scored 1,328 runs at an average of 63.23 and a strike rate of 82.48, including two centuries and 12 fifties.
Former India women's captain Mithali Raj ranks third on this list. In 38 Women's World Cup matches, she scored 1,321 runs at an impressive average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 67.67. Her tally also includes two centuries, with a highest score of 109.
Janette Brittin was a pillar of England’s batting during her era. In 36 World Cup matches, she scored 1299 runs at an average of 43.30 and a strike rate of 60.4. She remains one of the most successful players in the tournament history, with four centuries and a highest score of 138 not out.
Charlotte Edwards is remembered as one of England’s greatest captains in international cricket. She made her ODI debut at the age of just 16 and started his World Cup career with a stunning 173* against Ireland in the 1997 World Cup. In her career, she played 30 WC matches and scored 1231 runs at an average of 53.52 and a strike rate of 73.62.