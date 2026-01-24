/Meet top 5 pacers with most wickets in T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cup, batters often win matches with explosive innings, but bowlers dominate the tournament, taking crucial wickets and controlling the game to shape team victories.
Lasith Malinga is the most successful pacer in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history with 38 wickets in 31 matches. His sharp yorkers and smart variations helped him control the game, maintaining an economy rate of 7.43 in tough conditions.
Tim Southee picked up 36 wickets in 25 matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Known for his swing and accuracy, he kept things tight with an economy rate of 6.99 and delivered consistently in powerplay and death overs.
Anrich Nortje claimed 35 wickets in just 19 matches in T20 World Cup history. His raw pace and hard length troubled batters, while his economy rate of 5.55 shows how effective and controlled he has been.
Umar Gul took 35 wickets in 24 matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. A specialist in death bowling, he used slower balls and yorkers well, finishing his campaign with an economy rate of 7.30.
Trent Boult grabbed 34 wickets in 18 matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. His ability to swing the new ball made him dangerous early on, and he maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.93 throughout.